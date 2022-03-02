Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HGV traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,050. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HGV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

