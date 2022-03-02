Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.63 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.000 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.67. 156,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,878. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average of $119.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

