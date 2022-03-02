Pundi X[new] Price Tops $1.10 on Top Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.68 or 0.06713279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,871.13 or 1.00392235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00043571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00046491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

