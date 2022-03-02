Symbol One Day Volume Reaches $5.64 Million (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a total market cap of $824.65 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.68 or 0.06713279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,871.13 or 1.00392235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00043571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00046491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

