Brokerages Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Valley National Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 166,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

