Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.75

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.
About Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Samsung Electronics (SSNLF)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.