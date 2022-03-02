EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.95

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 157345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $649.00 price target on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.