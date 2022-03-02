Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $172.66

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $172.66 and last traded at $178.50, with a volume of 7 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.48.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.68.

Get Christian Dior alerts:

Christian Dior Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.