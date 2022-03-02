UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 6.4%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. 76,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,366,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIGR. Citigroup cut their price objective on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UP Fintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $698.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 264,129 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

