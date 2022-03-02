UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 6.4%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. 76,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,366,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIGR. Citigroup cut their price objective on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UP Fintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.47.
The company has a market capitalization of $698.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 264,129 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UP Fintech (TIGR)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.