Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Down 70.5% in February

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,005. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

