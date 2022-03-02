Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,235,200 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the January 31st total of 3,962,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,088.0 days.

RSNHF remained flat at $$4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. Resona has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06.

Get Resona alerts:

About Resona (Get Rating)

Resona Holdings, Inc engages in the management and supervision of its group companies which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Market Trading, Kansai Mirai Financial Group, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services regarding consumer loan, asset management and asset succession to individual customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.