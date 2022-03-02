Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,235,200 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the January 31st total of 3,962,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,088.0 days.
RSNHF remained flat at $$4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. Resona has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06.
About Resona (Get Rating)
