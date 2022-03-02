Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $494,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.42. 87,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,067,355. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $79.18 and a 52-week high of $82.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.