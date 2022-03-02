Boltwood Capital Management Buys 200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,588.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 23,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $9.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.97. 137,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

