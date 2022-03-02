Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $8.57 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.81. 64,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,519. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average of $83.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

