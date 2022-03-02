Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,957. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 87.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 90.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 190.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 513.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

