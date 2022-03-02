Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $32.62. 12,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,925. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 124,520 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 75,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

