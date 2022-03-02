Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CERE traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,811. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12.
In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,215. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.
Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.
