Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.38. 10,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88.
In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,708,518.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 543,040 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,319. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.
