iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHE traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.71. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,848. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.37 and a fifty-two week high of $201.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.13 and its 200 day moving average is $190.37.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

