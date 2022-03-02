Brokerages Set eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT at $70.57

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

EBAY opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

