Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,831. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.33 and a 200-day moving average of $204.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $163.12 and a one year high of $237.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.58.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

