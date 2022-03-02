Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 714 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 881,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,841,732. The company has a market capitalization of $195.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

