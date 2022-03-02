Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,580,000 after buying an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,007,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 418,359 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.