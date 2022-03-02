Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 70 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.67. 154,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,573,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

