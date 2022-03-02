Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys 30 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 63.8% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 60.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37,962 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $11.74 on Wednesday, hitting $478.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,923. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.89 and a 200 day moving average of $464.66. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $375.49 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

