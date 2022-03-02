Bremer Bank National Association Sells 13,581 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,581 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,841,732. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. The company has a market capitalization of $197.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

