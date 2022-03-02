Brokerages Anticipate Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.36. Adobe reported earnings of $3.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $13.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $13.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $16.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.62 on Friday, hitting $472.30. The stock had a trading volume of 68,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $223.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $511.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.55. Adobe has a 1-year low of $416.81 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

