Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Poehling Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 233,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 421,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,783. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.54. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

