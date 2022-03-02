Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Billion

Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) will announce $6.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.16 billion. Cummins reported sales of $6.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $25.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.46 billion to $26.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $27.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded up $12.06 on Friday, hitting $208.13. 42,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,469. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.17 and a 200 day moving average of $227.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins has a twelve month low of $192.02 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

