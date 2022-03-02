Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $14,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Anthem by 11.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.9% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Anthem by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

ANTM stock traded up $15.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.12. 41,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $308.65 and a 12-month high of $472.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $450.32 and its 200 day moving average is $418.39. The company has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

