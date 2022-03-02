$928.76 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) will report $928.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $898.00 million to $981.44 million. ResMed posted sales of $768.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,238 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ResMed by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,299,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $250.29. 12,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,478. ResMed has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.71 and a 200-day moving average of $259.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.