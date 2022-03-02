Brokerages Set Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) PT at $1,450.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYLOF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt upgraded Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYLOF traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

