Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives $36.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on COLD shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.54. 43,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,757. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -733.27%.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.