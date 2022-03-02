Coin98 Achieves Market Cap of $274.63 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for $1.48 or 0.00003379 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $274.63 million and $95.97 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Coin98

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

