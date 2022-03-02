Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $152.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $297.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $149.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

