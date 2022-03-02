Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1,927.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after buying an additional 1,309,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 968,566 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,838,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 13.8% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,426,000 after buying an additional 542,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

