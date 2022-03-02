Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 382,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 698,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 549,050 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,108,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,154,000 after acquiring an additional 457,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,210. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.46.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

