Murphy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.9% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $36,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after buying an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,441,000 after buying an additional 445,355 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after buying an additional 403,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 395,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,417,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,962,750. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

