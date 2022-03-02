Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Announces Earnings Results

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. 33,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,442. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 446.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNR shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

