Private Trust Co. NA Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.00. 105,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

