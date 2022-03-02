Global Tech Industries Group (TSE:GTII) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Global Tech Industries Group (TSE:GTII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTII. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Global Tech Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Global Tech Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Tech Industries Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$65.00 price objective for the company.

Get Global Tech Industries Group alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Global Tech Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Tech Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.