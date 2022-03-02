Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $22,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SAP by 16.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 12.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $4.03 on Wednesday, reaching $113.28. 38,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The firm has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.48 and a 200-day moving average of $137.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

