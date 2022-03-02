Boltwood Capital Management Invests $222,000 in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the third quarter worth about $9,988,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Xerox by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 62.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Xerox by 33.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Xerox by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.66. 90,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

