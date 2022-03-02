Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.440-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.42 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.370 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.63.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.56. 122,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,485. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average is $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $90.48 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.42%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,532,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,377,000 after acquiring an additional 830,885 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,860,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,110,000 after buying an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 362,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,796,000 after buying an additional 310,704 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

