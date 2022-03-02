TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 59,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,854. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 375.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 237,714 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 279,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1,190.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 74,994 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 47,609 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

