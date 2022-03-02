Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 115850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07.

In other news, Director Mark Thomas Brown purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,550,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$808,569.51. Insiders have purchased a total of 520,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,550 in the last three months.

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

