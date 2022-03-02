Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.80

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$57.80 and last traded at C$57.47, with a volume of 642872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

