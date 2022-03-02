Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Shares Up 5%

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. 78,421 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 72,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The company has a market capitalization of C$134.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.01.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.