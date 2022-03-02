Superdry (LON:SDRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $168.00

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 168 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 176.80 ($2.37), with a volume of 627452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.40 ($2.37).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.57) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 265 ($3.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.03) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.71) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.03) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Superdry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 376.67 ($5.05).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. The company has a market capitalization of £145.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.95.

In other Superdry news, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 227 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £11,350 ($15,228.77). Also, insider Shaun Wills purchased 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,415.83). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,911.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

