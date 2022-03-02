Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Update

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OIBRQ stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 85,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. OI has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.
About OI
