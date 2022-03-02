Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Update

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OIBRQ stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 85,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. OI has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

About OI

Oi SA engages in the provision of telecommunications utility services. The firm offers mobile, broadband, pay television, data transmission, and Internet provider services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and B2B Services. The Residential Services segment focuses on the sale of fixed telephony services including, voice services, data communication services, and pay TV.

